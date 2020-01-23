Amitabh Bachchan Back At Work After Personal Loss, Shares Pics With Jaya & Katrina Kaif

Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday, took to his official blog and revealed that there was another death in the family and he won't be able to communicate. As per his blog entry on January 23, Bachchan is back to work and wrote that work is what life believes is the 'moving time wheel': "and the tragedies continue and bring immense sadness .. and uncertainty .. and fear and questions."

He added: "work belies the conditions that profession and professionalism declares .. it never reads the conditioning of the mind or body .. it simply and merely seeks the act of demanded professional attribute.. so be it.." Bachchan shared some beautiful pictures with wife Jaya Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, from what it looks like Kalyan Jewellers commercial. Reacting to the same, some fans thanked the actor for sharing some 'cheer' and 'happiness'.

He concluded by saying that one should not read the body and the smile and the laughter of dance, but "read within" because the "within remains veiled in the disguise of the profession".

Fans pray after Amitabh Bachchan suffers a family bereavement, says 'won't communicate'

On the professional front

Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share his next film line-up for the first half of 2020. He also shared the teaser of 'Jhund' that is set to hit the theatres on September 20 this year. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Nagraj Manjule, who is best known for helming Marathi blockbuster "Sairat". Bachchan is essaying the role of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement, in the feature.

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter handle full of quirky quotes that will make your day

T 3418 - My Next Film Line-up,



17 April Gulabo Sitaboo



8 May Jhund



17 July Chehre



जीवन चलने का नाम , चलते रहो सुबह शाम pic.twitter.com/eIwOS2In40 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 21, 2020

T 3417- https://t.co/SwikKAfsJP

सर यह लिंक युज करीयेगा

यह कुछ बिटली लिंक है 🙏



पहले समझ में नहीं आया की ये 'बिटली' क्या है ; फिर Google किया और पता चला ये एक shorter URL का नाम है ,,



धन्य हैं 'बिटली ' मैया !!!😀 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 21, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to inspire the audience with his role as Vijay Barse in 'Jhund

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.