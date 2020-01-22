Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Handle Full Of Quirky Quotes That Will Make Your Day

Amitabh Bachchan is considered to be one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. He is also a film producer, television host, occasional playback singer, and former politician. His most popular movies are Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Shakti and many more. He is considered to be one of the greatest actors of the Indian cinema and has received several accolades. Bachchan not only takes an active interest in films but also is very much updated with social media. Bachchan's Twitter account constantly keeps updating his fans with various witty posts, film release updates and various other events. Listed below are some of Amitabh Bachchan's quotes on his Twitter handle.

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter: Quirky quotes

T 1635 -'Why is "All Together" written separately, but "Separately" is written all together ?'~ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 5, 2014

T 1332 -Don’t understand banks. Why they attach chains to their pens. If I’m trusting you with my money, you should trust me with your pen. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 24, 2013

T 3710 -

एक आदर्श बेटी , एक आदर्श बहन , एक आदर्श पत्नी , एक आदर्श माँ , एक आदर्श समधी और एक आदर्श मित्र , हमसे आज सदा के लिए दूर चली गयीं ।



जीवन में कुछ क्षण ऐसे होते हैं , जिन्हें शोक की शांति का आदर मिलना चाहिए !🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2020

T 3711 - "सुलह कर लो अपनी किस्मत से, एक वही है जो बिकती नहीं रिश्वत से" ~ from Ef ..



come to terms with your fate ; its the only one that cannot be sold through a bribe ~ ab — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 15, 2020

T 3711 - A learning from a friend :

"Better to be the first and fail, than to be late .." — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 15, 2020

T 3412 - ... in the end we shall all end up as a picture on the wall .. if you're lucky !

एक तस्वीर बनकर रह जाएँगे हम सब , अंत में - सौभाग्य वश , शायद — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020

