Amitabh Bachchan Is All Set To Inspire The Audience With His Role As Vijay Barse In 'Jhund

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has quite a few upcoming movies in 2020. The actor will be seen in movies like Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre and Jhund in 2020. Among the four upcoming movies, Jhund is a biopic. The iconic actor took to his Twitter to share the first poster of the film on January 20, 2020. The very next day the teaser of the film released on YouTube. Let us take a look at some more information about Vijay Barse, whose role Amitabh Bachchan essays in the film Jhund.

Who is Vijay Barse?

Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of Vijay Barse in the upcoming film Jhund. Vijay Barse is the founder of Slum Soccer. Slum Soccer conducts state-level and national-level tournaments. It is said that after his retirement Vijay Barse received 18 lakhs and with that money he bought few acres of land. After which he planned to build an academy of football for the underprivileged. Vijay Barse was a sports teacher in a renowned college named Hislop College, Nagpur. Vijay Barse said that he got the idea of starting Slum Soccer when he saw some underprivileged children playing football in the rain with a plastic bucket.

Vijay Barse transformed Akhilesh's life

Children who are underprivileged play football there and get to achieve their dreams to play for the Indian national football team. Among those children, a guy name Akhilesh was selected for the Indian team and he was also selected as the captain of the Indian team. The team also went to Brazil for playing the Slum Soccer World Cup. Vijay Barse also received Real Hero Award in the year 2012. The award was given by Sachin Tendulkar. Vijay has also featured in the first episode of Satyamev Jayate Season 3, hosted by Aamir Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Barse

After knowing that the iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of Vijay Barse, fans are extremely excited to see Big B on the big screen. The inspirational story of Vijay Barse also inspired Amitabh Bachchan to play the role. The film will release on May 8, 2020. Take a look at the teaser of the film.

