Amitabh Bachchan Joins 'Brahmastra' Gang, Heads To Manali After Mouni Roy

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan has left for Manali to shoot the climax of Brahmastra. A source told a leading news publication that, "Amitji is in Manali, for the next few days before he moves to another shoot in a foreign location in early December. The film's antagonists, Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar, too, will be a part of this schedule, that requires some amount of prep before the camera rolls."

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport while the two were heading to Manali for the next schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra. As the alleged couple reached Manali, the welcoming pictures of the two went viral all over social media. In the pictures, it can be seen that they received a warm welcome from the local people of Manali. In the pictures, Alia was seen wearing a blue sweater and a pair of white track pants. Her outfit was paired with Himachali topi (cap) and a white muffler. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen sporting an all-black look paired with a white muffler.

About the film:

Brahmastra has been creating much excitement as the two stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be seen together on the big screen. The film has supposedly a start of the promised trilogy and the movie is all set to hit the big screens on May 2020. Karan Johar produced the film, and it is going to focus on Shiva, a reluctant hero who goes on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love.

Actor's upcoming projects:

The actor will be seen in the film, Chehre which is an upcoming mystery-thriller movie, set to release on April 24, 2020. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It has been reported that Emraan Hashmi will play the character of a businessman, while Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the character of a lawyer.

