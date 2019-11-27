Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the mystery thriller Chehre, along with the Murder actor Emraan Hashmi. The filming began in the month of May, and it will be shot at multiple locations including Poland. Recently, there have been reports saying that the cast will be shooting in minus ten degrees celsius. Read on to know more details.

Amitabh Bachchan set for an adventurous shoot in Poland, in -10 degrees

The Great Gatsby actor Amitabh Bachchan will be busy with the shoots of his upcoming mystery thriller flick Chehre. Fans of the actor are astonished by this fact. What makes it astonishing is the fact that the cast of the film will have to shoot in a freezing temperature of minus ten degrees Celsius. The 77-year-old actor is all set for the shoot in Poland, against good advice. It has been rumoured that Big B has received several health warnings and medical advises that tell him to slow down the pace at which he is working.

A leading entertainment portal reported that the 102 Not Out actor Amitabh Bachchan has been advised to take complete bed rest for a month at least. But this has not stopped the Don of Bollywood from following his work commitments. The report also stated that there is a major action scene from the movie, that will be shot in Poland, and in spite of all the medical warnings, Big B is going ahead with the action scene. The schedule in Poland was decided long before his recent health issues, and Big B cannot allow the producer of the movie, Anand Pandit, to incur any loses.

About the movie

Chehre is an upcoming mystery-thriller movie, set to release on April 24, 2020. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It has been reported that Emraan Hashmi will play the character of a businessman, while Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the character of a lawyer.

