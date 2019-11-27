Amitabh Bachchan Performs At The 26/11 Martyrs Tribute Event

On the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, an event was organised to honour the stories of courage and resilience of the survivors which was graced by celebrities across professions. Bollywood celebs in the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen gracing the occasion with their presence. From the pictures that have surfaced on social media, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen performing at the event, at the end of which she received a standing ovation. He ended the memorial with a beautiful poem. Take a look below-

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute

Apart from Big B, celebs in the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, and others took to social media to pay homage to the brave soldiers.

Remembering all our heroes, our martyrs for their valour, courage and sacrifice. We salute you 🙏🏻 Jai Hind. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 26, 2019

Paying homage to all the bravehearts of #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. We salute their courage and valour. Jai Hind. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 26, 2019

Meanwhile, tributes were paid to martyrs on the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 attack. Floral tributes were paid on Tuesday to those who laid down their lives while fighting Pakistani terrorists who had attacked Mumbai on this day 11 years ago. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among the dignitaries who paid homage at the 26/11 police memorial site at Mumbai Police Gymkhana in south Mumbai. "I pay homage to the brave policemen who fought for Mumbai's safety and laid down their lives for us on 26/11. We are proud of them and we will strive hard for the safety and security of our state," Fadnavis said.

