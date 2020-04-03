Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Healthcare Workers In 'Coolie' Style Amid Lockdown; See Post

As the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply to more than 2000 cases over a period of a month, health care workers across the country are working day and night to treat the infected people in hospitals. While the Government of India is exercising every right in their authority to protect the health care workers from the pandemic, Bollywood celebrities too, are leaving no stone unturned to create awareness about the situation on social media platforms. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan appreciated healthcare workers across the globe, in ‘coolie’ style.

Amitabh Bachchan lauds healthcare workers

Recently, Hindi cinema veteran Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share a graphic image for healthcare workers across the globe. As seen in the picture shared, an animated doctor can be seen tired, as he is carrying the globe on his back. With the picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan shared a 'Coolie' reference and wrote “T 3491 - " सारी दुनिया का बोझ हम उठाते हैं ...( my song from film 'Coolie' )”. Take a look at the Tweet shared:

T 3491 - " सारी दुनिया का बोझ हम उठाते हैं ..." 🎼

( my song from film 'Coolie' ) pic.twitter.com/XfeSIYSn3R — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared a nation-wide self-imposed public curfew, which was observed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 am in the evening to honour the service of the healthcare workers and the policemen, who are sacrificing their own safety to contain the spread of the pandemic. Among the many Bollywood celebrities, Amitabh Bachchan too honoured the essential service providers. Take a look:

Let us all come together & win this #WarAgainstVirus



Thank you @RSPicturez & all the artists for this pic.twitter.com/oqBKZm7TcZ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 20, 2020

T 3490 - ख़बरदार !!! घर में रहो , बाहर ना निकलो !

इस कमबख़्त 'कोरोना' , को उलटा मत पड़ने दीजिए !!



नहीं नहीं ... आप मेरी बात नहीं समझ रहे हैं !

'कोरोना' को उलटा पढ़िए ... हो जाएगा ... 'नारोको" ... !!! 😧 pic.twitter.com/UFECkSTFrs — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2020

