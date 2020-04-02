Is Amitabh Bachchan's Post About 'bolnevale Log' A Dig At Trolls Harassing B'wood Celebs?

Apart from his powerful performances in numerous films, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has also stolen many hearts with his writing skills. Amitabh Bachchan has often penned meaningful and compelling poems. Amid the nationwide lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan recently tried to tickle a funny bone of his fans and followers with a sarcastic poem.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Father's Poetry Which Is HIGHLY Relevant In Today's Times

Interestingly, actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a fierce selfie on his social media post. The caption of the Don actor seemed as if he was taking a dig at the people who only call out others rather than focusing on the concerned matter. To make it a little sarcastic, he mentioned that he is grateful to those people who point out others' actions.

Check out his post below:

READ | Anusha Dandekar’s Throwback Picture With Amitabh Bachchan Is Unmissable

Seems like Big B is taking a dig at the people who are trolling Bollywood celebs who haven't disclosed contributing to the COVID-19 relief fund. For the unversed, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal pledged to donate in PM CARES to provide support in the fight against the novel Coronavirus. Many other actors including Rajkummar Rao also donated for the cause without announcing it on their social media handle.

Amid this many internet users started calling out the name of a few actors who did not come forward to contribute for the cause. Among all the other actors, internet users targeted Sonakshi Sinha. On the other side, none of these actors come forward to give any explanation or befitting reply to the comments of these trolls. But it seems like that the excessive negativity got onto the nerves of AB and he decided to shut the trolls like a boss.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Urges India To Fight So Fiercely "that The Ground Doth Shake"

Talking about his work front, the Badla actor was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He has multiple releases in his kitty including Gulaabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from it, he will also play an important character in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy Brahmastra. The fantasy-drama, also starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will hit the theatres on December 4, 2020.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan To Provide 2000 Food Packets Each Day Through A Trust; Actor Explains How

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.