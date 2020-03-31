Yo Yo Honey Singh Gives Glimpse Of The Time When He Enacted Amitabh Bachchan In School

Yo Yo Honey Singh has given the audience many peppy numbers to groove on. He is also very active on social media and his posts often create a storm on the internet. Speaking of which, earlier this week, Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media to share an adorable throwback picture of himself dressed up as Amitabh Bachchan in school.

Yo Yo Honey Singh dressed up as Amitabh Bachchan

Now that the country is on total lockdown, celebrities are time and again keeping their fans updated through their social media whereabouts. Hunny Singh, on March 28, took to his Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo of himself giving a glimpse of the time when he enacted the 'Shahanshah of Bollywood'- Amitabh Bachchan. He played the character of Badshah Khan from Big B's 1992 film- Khuda Gawah.

In the caption, he says, 'When I enacted Shri Amitabh Bachchan at my school competition and won the best prize for it. Played his character from the movie Khuda Gawah'. While fans flooded his post with comments, popular comedian-actor Sunil Grover dropped a comment saying, 'Bha ji, this is one step advance, u have a gun'. See Honey Singh's photo here.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares B&W throwback pic amid quarantine, says 'Damn I'm old'

Also Read | LOCA song cast: Everything you need to know about Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh's last album titled Loca is a lively party number presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The song has hit 75 Million views online. Honey Singh's previously released albums like Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, Manali Trance, amongst others are also fresh in the hearts of many.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela and other B'Town actors who featured in Yo Yo Honey Singh's music videos

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan to provide 2000 food packets each day through a trust; actor explains how

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.