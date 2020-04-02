Amitabh Bachchan Urges India To Fight So Fiercely "that The Ground Doth Shake"

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a post to Instagram urging citizens to fight bravely against the ongoing pandemic. The veteran actor shared a poem penned by the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan, on his social media handles. Amitabh Bachchan also asked his followers to stay strong and composed during this time in quarantine.

Amitabh Bachchan urges India to fight

Amitabh Bachchan is known to share several poems of his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In a recent post, the veteran actor used one of his poems to help describe the current situation we are in. Amitabh Bachchan also asked his followers to stand strong during this period. The poem Amitabh Bachchan shared roughly translated to, ‘Know this, whenever the pride and self-respect of our Nation is challenged; then let our voice of strength be in decibels loud; from the Himalayas to the Oceans below in such force, that the ground doth shake and there be cracks in the skies above.’

This translation was shared by Amitabh Bachchan himself as he penned down a subtle message in the caption. Towards the end, Amitabh Bachchan wrote the words "Fight India Fight" in capitals to add special emphasis. The government of India announced a 21-day lockdown period for the country in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Hence, to urge people to take necessary preventive measures, Amitabh Bachchan shared this on his social media handles. Ever since the news of the outbreak, Amitabh Bachchan has been voicing his opinions and urging people to stay indoors during this time.

