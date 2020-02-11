Amitabh Bachchan Posts Golden Photograph Of Legendary Singers Asha-Lata, Cites 'telepathy'

Amitabh Bachchan recently hit 40 million followers on Twitter. Apart from being one of the biggest stars of the country, the other reasons for his popularity on the microblogging platform has been his activeness and engagement with fans. Be it updates on his films, jokes, quirky takes on current affairs, or throwback pictures, the 77-year-old's handle is always bustling with interesting moments.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan On The Sets Jhund; Here Is What We Know So Far

The latest was when Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Big B’s tweet came moments after Lata Mangeshkar paid respects to her ‘Gurus’, poet Pandit Narendra Sharma and Jammu Maharaj along with a video of her song.

READ: From 'Don' To 'Black', Amitabh Bachchan's Best Roles That Prove He Is A Versatile Actor

Aaj mere pita samaan kavi Pandit Narendra Sharma ji aur mere aadhyatmik guru ji Pandit Jammu Maharaj ji in dono ki punyatithi hai. Maine unse jeevan mein babut kuch sikha hai. Main in dono mahan vibhutiyon ko koti koti pranam karti hun. https://t.co/v6KHxRAxXt — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 11, 2020

The Shahenshah star wrote how he read Lata Mangeshkar’s tweet about her ‘Gurus’ and he stumbled upon this photograph of the legendary sisters via ‘telepathy.’

READ: Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan's Philosophical Quotes On Social Media

Here’s the post:

T 3438 - लता जी , और आशा जी के बचपन का चित्र !



आज लता जी के Tweet में पढ़ा कैसे उन्होंने अपने गरुओं को याद किया , और अचानक ये चित्र मुझे मिल गया ! telepathy !! pic.twitter.com/8YLcIPjHRR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2020

Both the legendary singers, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have crooned several hits for Amitabh Bachchan in his movies. On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday in September, Big B had even posted a special tribute video for her.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in movies like Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, and Jhund in the next few months. He will then be seen in Brahmastra, that releases on December 4.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Now Has 40 Million Followers On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.