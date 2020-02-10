Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan's Philosophical Quotes On Social Media

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the legendary actors in Bollywood. He was last seen in the movie Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film earned quite a good amount at the box office and the veteran actor was also praised for his role. Amitabh is also quite active on social media these days and quite often he keeps tweeting philosophical post on social media. Let us take a look at some of Amitabh Bachchan's philosophical posts.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Now Has 40 Million Followers On Twitter

Times Amitabh Bachchan was philosophical on Twitter

In this post, Amitabh Bachchan mentions how do people check how much respect they should give to a person. He also posted an image where he is wearing a blue blazer. Take a look at the quote.

T 3433 -

“लोग जब पूछते है कि आप क्या काम करते है । तो असल में वो हिसाब लगाते है कि आपको कितनी इज़्ज़त देनी है ।” ~ Ef PS



'when people ask you what work do you do ; they are actually calculating how much respect they need to give you .." ~ ab pic.twitter.com/aAJLn0fQUA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 6, 2020

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Has Interesting Question On 'namaste Over Handshake' Amid Virus Scare

In this post, Amitabh Bachchan talks about people who act before knowing the situation. The quote is motivational and ended up inspiring the audience. Take a look at the quote.

T 3598 -

"किसी का बर्तन खाली हो तो यह मत समझो कि "वो" माँगने आया

है, हो सकता है वो "सबकुछ" बाँट के आया हो•••अज्ञात !"



~from Ef akh G



an empty bowl does not necessarily signify that someone has come to ask .. it could be that he has gifted all that was in there .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Pens Melancholic Post After 'recent' Deaths, Talks About 'sadness Within'

Amitabh Bachchan portrays a message through the tweet that it is better to fail in your work rather than being late. Fans have thanked Amitabh for being a source of inspiration. Let us take a look at the tweet.

T 3711 - A learning from a friend :

"Better to be the first and fail, than to be late .." — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Ecstatic Amitabh Bachchan Lauds India's U-19 Colts As 'Boys In Blue' Beat Pakistan In WC

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.