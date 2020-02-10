The Debate
Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan's Philosophical Quotes On Social Media

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the renowned actors in the Hindi film industry. Read more to know about Amitabh Bachchan's philosophical quotes on Twitter.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the legendary actors in Bollywood. He was last seen in the movie Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film earned quite a good amount at the box office and the veteran actor was also praised for his role. Amitabh is also quite active on social media these days and quite often he keeps tweeting philosophical post on social media. Let us take a look at some of Amitabh Bachchan's philosophical posts.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Now Has 40 Million Followers On Twitter

Times Amitabh Bachchan was philosophical on Twitter

In this post, Amitabh Bachchan mentions how do people check how much respect they should give to a person. He also posted an image where he is wearing a blue blazer. Take a look at the quote.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Has Interesting Question On 'namaste Over Handshake' Amid Virus Scare

In this post, Amitabh Bachchan talks about people who act before knowing the situation. The quote is motivational and ended up inspiring the audience. Take a look at the quote.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Pens Melancholic Post After 'recent' Deaths, Talks About 'sadness Within'

Amitabh Bachchan portrays a message through the tweet that it is better to fail in your work rather than being late. Fans have thanked Amitabh for being a source of inspiration. Let us take a look at the tweet.

ALSO READ | Ecstatic Amitabh Bachchan Lauds India's U-19 Colts As 'Boys In Blue' Beat Pakistan In WC

 

 

