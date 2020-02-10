From 'Don' To 'Black', Amitabh Bachchan's Best Roles That Prove He Is A Versatile Actor

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the legendary actors in Bollywood, who has won numerous awards and accolades for his stellar performances. The veteranb actor sis not only revered in India, but also across the whole world. Back in the 1970s, Amitabh Bachchan was renowned as the 'Angry young man' of India, for his stellar performances in action and thriller films. However, as he grew older, the roles he played became more versatile and challenging, and he soon proved himself to be one of the most talented artists in the Hindi film industry. Here are a few of Amitabh Bachchan's best performances that prove that he is a versatile actor.

Black

Inspired by the real-life story of American author and activist, Helen Keller, Black tells the story of a deaf-blind girl and her relationship with her teacher, who later suffers from Alzheimer's disease. The film stars Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, with Rani playing the deaf-blind Michelle McNally, and Amitabh playing her teacher, Debraj Sahai. Both the lead actors gave an amazing performance in the film. Amitabh Bachchan beautifully played the role of the flawed yet dedicated teacher, who would go to any means to make sure his pupil would succeed in life. Back in 2005, Black was the highest-grossing Indian film internationally, and Amitabh Bachchan's performance was a huge contributor to its success.

Coolie

Back when Amitabh Bachchan was still playing his iconic persona of the angry young man, he had certain films that showed that he could break from his usual mould. 1983's Coolie was one such film, where Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he could be a fantastic comic actor while still maintaining his angry young man personality. While the film had the usual elements of a 1980s Bollywood action movie, Amitabh Bachchan also showcased his versatility by making the audience laugh with his great comic timing.

Don

1978's Don is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian films of all times. The movie is often considered a masterpiece of the crime thriller genre in Bollywood and has been remade and imitated numerous times in subsequent Indian films. Amitabh Bachchan plays a dual role in the film, as the titular Don, as well as a slum dweller, Vijay, who looks just like the crime lord. Amitabh Bachchan not only shows his acting skills in a negative role as the Don but he also perfectly portrays a helpless and innocent Vijay, who is forced into infiltrating the underworld by the police so that they can arrest Don's gang. Both Don and Vijay have a distinct personality, showing Amitabh Bachchan's versatility as an actor.

