Amitabh Bachchan Quotes From 'Ramayan'; Apologises For Numbering Tweets Wrongly

The veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently under the treatment of COVID-19, has often grabbed the attention of netizens with his thoughtful and motivating tweets. To give a thought on destiny, Amitabh Bachchan picked a quote from Tulsidas' Ramayan. Many of his followers and Twitter users praised the thought in the comments box. Interestingly, the Ramayan quote tweet, which suggested that no one can change destiny, came after Amitabh apologised for numbering the tweets wrongly.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet on destiny:

T 3611 - तुलसीदास की रामायण बालकाण्ड



"कह मूनिस हिमवंत सूनू जो बिधि लिखा लिलार ।

देव दनुज नर नाग मुनि कोउ न मटेनिहार" ।। ६८ ।।



मुनीश्वर ने कहा - हे हिमवान ! सुनो, विधाताने ललाट पर जो कुछ लिख दिया है उसको देवता, दानव, मनुष्य, नाग और मुनि कोई भी नहीं मिटा सकते — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 31, 2020

In a few tweets, shared on July 30, Big B numbered his tweet wrongly. As soon as he noticed the same, he penned an apology tweet which read, "CORRECTION : the last 3 tweets have been wrongly numbered they should all read T 3610, and not T 3510 ..apologies". It is evident that the Don actor is quite particular about keeping the count of his tweet as he has always shared the number at the beginning of the tweet. The number on his latest tweet read, T -3611.

T 3611 - CORRECTION : the last 3 tweets have been wrongly numbered they should all read T 3610, and not T 3510 ..apologies 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 31, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's health update

Earlier this month, Amitabh and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after they contracted the COVID-19 infection. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya too were admitted. Amitabh’s wife and daughter, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital, as they tested negative for the novel Coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies

On the professional front, the 77-year-old actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana. He will be next seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. It will be a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled under the production banner of Karan Johar.

