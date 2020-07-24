Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Post Talks About How Ego Can Lead To One's Destruction; Read

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently under treatment after being tested positive for COVID-19. He has been sharing regular updates about his health and his recovery on social media. Bachchan has also been sharing several important life lessons and his latest one is too relatable.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Captions Prove He Is Social Media King

Amitabh Bachchan shares an important lesson

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media to share a picture of himself. In the picture, he can be seen dressed in a black jacket and has sported a small smile. He also shared an important lesson through his caption. Amitabh Bachchan spoke about how one’s ego can lead to the destruction of their 'wealth, splendor, descent, and glory'. He further added that if one does not believe in this then they can refer to the example of mythological characters like Raavan, Kaurava, and Kansa.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post here:

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Spots 'well Wishers' Outside Jalsa Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan shared the post on his social media, several fans took to the comments section to talk about how this is very true. One such fan wrote, “True Sir”, while another fan wrote, “Superrrrrrrr”. Several netizens also wished Amitabh Bachchan good health and also wished him a speedy recovery so that the actor can bounce back soon.

(Image Credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Says He Has Done Nothing Of 'exceptional Genius' During COVID-19 Lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. He took to social media to announce the same and wrote, “This evening I tested positive for COVID 19 .. have been shifted to Hospital .. authorities informed .. family and staff tested results awaited”. Shortly after his family members were tested, Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were found positive for COVID-19. However, Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan was found negative. Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai since then and he has been recovering.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s last film, Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana had a digital release last month. The film was well-received by the audience who loved the quirky relationship shared by the duo onscreen. Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The actor will also be a part of the Rumi Jaffery-directed Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises For The Trailer Of Ram Gopal Varma's Film ‘Coronavirus’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.