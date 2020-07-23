Madame Tussauds wax museum, situated in London, has garnered global popularity over the years. The galleries of the museum have wax models of some of the prominent celebrities across the world. Several Bollywood celebrities have been honoured at the galleries. Amitabh Bachchan is one such actor to have waxwork made in his honour at Madame Tussauds. Read on to full details about the story:

When Amitabh Bachchan became first Indian actor to have waxwork at Madame Tussauds

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the highly successful and most influential actors in Bollywood, went on to become the first Indian actor to have a waxwork at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London. His statue was set in London in the year 2000.

In June 2000, @SrBachchan became the 1st living Asian to have been modelled in wax at London's Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. @TussaudsLondon — British Council India (@inBritish) October 11, 2013

Amitabh Bachchan is widely considered by film critics and historians across the world to be the face of Indian cinema. The actor's statue was not only installed in London, but even in several other countries. Other wax statues of Amitabh Bachchan were installed in New York in the year 2009, Hong Kong & Bangkok in the year 2011, Washington, DC in the year 2012 and even in Delhi in the year 2017.

In June 2000 @SrBachchan sir became the 1st living Asian to have been modelled in wax at London's Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.



Another statue was installed in New York in 2009, Hong Kong in 2011, Bangkok in 2011, Washington DC in 2012 & Delhi in 2017.#50YearsOfAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/24ZBE7VIrE — Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғ™ (@SwetaLoveAB) February 2, 2019

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, several other celebs have been honoured at the wax museum. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, actors like Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and several others have their statues installed at the wax museum. The most recent wax statue to be made was of Deepika Padukone, which was last year, in 2019.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar. He played the role of Chunnan ''Mirza'' Nawab in the movie. The movie that streamed on Amazon Prime Video also features Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. Big B also has several upcoming projects lined up.

The legendary actor will next be seen in Chehre, Brahmastra, Butterfly, Jhund, and Uyarndha Manithan. Brahmastra is one of the highly anticipated movies of the legendary actor that features himself, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Jhund is yet another highly anticipated movie starring the veteran actor. The film is directed by Sairat director, Nagraj Manjule.

