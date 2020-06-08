Amitabh Bachchan And Mithun Chakraborty's Memorable Movies Together

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty are the two most successful actors of Bollywood. While Amitabh Bachchan is popular for his dialogues in his films, Mithun Chakraborty is known for his iconic dance moves. The dynamic duo was seen together in three films Agneepath, Ganga Jamunaa Saraswati and Do Anjaane. Read ahead to know more about their films together and how much the audience enjoyed watching them on the big screen.

Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty's films together

Agneepath

Produced by Yash Johar, the film Agneepath was helmed by Mukul S. Anand. Along with Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty, the film also stars Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Rohini Hattangadi and Danny Denzongpa. The film's title was taken after one of Amitabh Bachchan's father's poem with the same name. Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role in the film, while Mithun Chakraborty played the role of Krishnan Iyer in the film. Although the cult film became a turning point for Amitabh Bachchan's career, it was recorded as a flop film at the box office.

Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati

Directed by Manmohan Desai, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati starred Amitabh Bachchan, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. The key roles in the film were played by Mithun Chakraborty, Amrish Puri, Nirupa Roy and Aruna Irani. Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role of Ganga in the film while Mithun Chakraborty played the role of a singer in the film. The film was Manmohan Desai's last film as a director. Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati was considered a box-office flop.

Do Anjaane

Starring actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Prem Chopra, Pradeep Kumar, Utpal Dutt and Lalita Pawar, Do Anjaane released in the year 1976. Mithun Chakraborty was a young upcoming star during the release of this film. Do Anjaane follows the story of a man who loses his memory in an accident. However, when he regains his memory, he decides to take revenge from all those who have hurt him in the past. While Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role in the film, Mithun Chakraborty was seen in a small role as the latter's neighbour in the film.

