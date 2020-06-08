Amitabh Bachchan Yet To Work With These New-age Actors In Bollywood Films

After making his debut in the year 1969, actor Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of over a hundred films in a span of over five decades. Amitabh Bachchan has worked with senior actors like Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Hema Malini. The Sholay fame actor has also worked with the new generation of Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Kareena Kapoor. However, there are a few actors in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is yet to work with. Here's a list of some versatile Bollywood actors we wish to watch the actor share the screen with.

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan is yet to work with

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is known for her noteworthy roles in Bollywood movies like Queen, Simran, and Tanu Weds Manu. The versatile actor has been a part of several Bollywood movies, but she has not yet shared the screen with senior actor Amitabh Bachchan. The duo, however, has shared the screen for a TV commercial, but the audience wait to watch them together on the silver screen. They were supposed to work for the film Power, but the film got shelved due to several reasons.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable & Witty Tweets Loved By Netizens

Madhuri Dixit

Madhur Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan are one of the most beloved celebrities of Bollywood. They are known for her their versatile acting in Bollywood movies, respectively. Madhur Dixit got famous after her films like Beta, Tezaab, Hifazat, Parinda. There were several actors who wished to work with Madhur Dixit back then. She was supposed to pair with Amitabh Bachchan for a film but the project got shelved due to some reasons.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Crowns Baba Jackson As 'Entertainer No. 1'; Dancer Wins Rs. 1 Cr Prize Money

Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma has worked with a few senior actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The actor is yet to make a collaboration with actor Amitabh Bachchan for a film. Anushka Sharma was once invited as a guest for Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati, but the two are yet to be seen in a film.

Also Read: 'Where Is Saif's Mask?', Fans Ask As Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Walk At Marine Drive

Sonam Kapoor

Raanjhana actor Sonam Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan often get into a friendly banter on social media. From exchanging birthday wishes to commenting on each other's pictures, fans often love to watch their friendly banter. However, the duo has never come together for a film.

Kriti Sanon

Kiriti Sanon is an upcoming Bollywood star who was seen in films like Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, Heropanti and Raabta. Kriti Sanon is yet to work with many senior Bollywood actors and actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of those stars.

Also Read: 'You Get Better With Age': Lara Dutta Cherishes 'main Man' Mahesh Bhupathi On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.