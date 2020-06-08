Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Bollywood Actors Who Tackled Social Issues In Their Films

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the top actors in the country right now. Over the years, the actor has gained a massive fan following and thus has several fans who have loved his work in films. Similarly, several other actors have used their films to deliver several socially relevant messages. Hence, here is a list of a few actors who have shed light on socially relevant films over the years, thus using their fame to highlight important issues.

Bollywood actors who brought forth more socially driven films

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has become the fan favourite flag bearer of socially relevant films in the country. The actor is known for his choice of films to be comical yet that give out a good message. When the trailer for Article 15 was dropped fans were surprised to watch Ayushmann Khurrana take up a serious and layered role of a police officer. The film shed light on the caste system and its practices in rural India which cause people to commit heinous crimes. The journey of this social evil is explored through the character that Ayushmann Khurrana plays in the film, who is well educated and cannot come to terms with the social evil of casteism present all around him. As the story progresses, things begin to get complex and raise more questions than answers.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has always been known for his charisma and amazing acting skills. The actor in the past years has been making amazing success in films which have been loved by fans. Similarly, Akshay Kumar too has used his fame to highlight a taboo subject in one of his films. Padman was a film done by Akshay Kumar which was based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The story focuses on how women in villages have several problems related to menstruation and use cloths for periods instead of a proper sanitary pad. Hence the protagonist in the films sets out to create a machine that can make a cost-effective and simple sanitary pad. Thus the story follows the trials and tribulations and eventual success of Arunachalam Muruganantham in a dramatized way.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has maintained a balance between commercial cinema and Indie films. The actor is appreciated by fans and critics for his amazing dedication and his acting talent as well. Rajkummar Rao in 2015 played the role of a journalist in the film, Aligarh, who is keen on covering a story. The story he tries to cover is of a professor on whom a sting operation was conducted to determine his sexual orientation. Once caught in the act, the society ridicules him for his orientation of being a gay man and thus creates several problems for him. This aspect of social taboo towards the LGBTQ community is explored well throughout the film according to fans. Manoj Bajpayee as the professor and Rajkummar Rao as the journalist deliver strong performances in their respective roles and thus deliver a convincing story overall.

