How Deepika Padukone Landed A Role In 'Love Aaj Kal' And Other Facts About The Film

Love Aaj Kal, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Rishi Kapoor in the lead narrates a love story set in two different times. The movie, directed by Imtiaz Ali, marked the first collaboration with Deepika and Saif, who later went out to work in movies like Cocktail and Aarakshan. Love Aaj Kal released in 2019 was produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan under their respective banners. Here's some interesting trivia about Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal.

Interesting trivia about Love Aaj Kal:

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone was offered Love Aaj Kal during her modelling days. However, at that time, the actor was unsure about pursuing acting. But Imtiaz Ali reportedly promised Deepika Padukone that if she ever considers a career in acting, he will have this role ready for her. Subsequently, Deepika Padukone started acting, and Imtiaz Ali signed her for Love Aaj Kal.

Reportedly, after Jab We Met's success Kareena Kapoor Khan was keen on working with Imtiaz Ali. However, after seeing the movie upon release, reportedly, Kareena believed that Deepika was the perfect choice for the film.

Giselli Monteiro, who also made Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, was originally auditioned for the role of Pae (Saif Ali Khan's non-Indian girlfriend). However, after watching Giselli's audition Imtiaz was sure that she could play the second lead in the film. For the unknown, Giselli essays the role of Harleen in the movie.

Reportedly, a song from Love Aaj Kal was inspired by Punjabi song Has Bol Ve by Madan Maddi from the album Has Bol Ve. The song Ahun Ahun was reported to be inspired by the Punjabi track.

Love Aaj Kal released in 2009 was declared a hit, and reportedly earned Rs 66 crores at the box office. Interestingly, the Deepika Padukone and Saif starrer got a sequel in 2020. The sequel had Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan stepping into the shoes of Saif and Deepika. Although released with a huge buzz, the sequel of Love Aaj Kal failed to strike gold at the box office.

