Amitabh Bachchan's Movie Songs Sung By The Legendary Singer Mohammed Rafi

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. The veteran actor has inspired the audience with his magnificent acting performances in films over the years. He has also featured in many memorable and evergreen songs that have been sung by late Mohammed Rafi. Take a look at times when both the legends collaborated for hit songs.

ALSO READ | When Amitabh Bachchan Failed In A Film Contest; Read Full Story

Mohammed Rafi's songs featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Jaanu Meri Jaan

The song is from the 1980 movie Shaan. Jaanu Meri Jaan is sung by Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi and Usha Mangeshkar. The hit song features Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi and Bindiya Goswami. The song is written by Anand Bakshi and composed by R D Burman. The music video of the song has received 5.4 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Posts A New Picture Celebrating Jagannath Rath Yatra

Yamma Yamma

Yamma Yamma is another iconic song from the 80s. The blockbuster song features Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakhee Gulzar, Parveen Babi, Bindiya Goswami, Sunil Dutt and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The song is sung by Mohammed Rafi and R D Burman. Yamma Yamma comes under one of the top best 30 songs from the '80s. The song is posted on Shemaroo Filmi Gaane's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Popular Movies With Waheeda Rehman Will Take You Back In Time

Chal Mere Bhai

Chal Mere Bhai features Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The hit song is from the 1981 movie Naseeb. The Bollywood action comedy film, directed by Manmohan Desai, was a huge blockbuster. Chal Mere Bhai is penned by Amitabh Bachchan and Anand Bakshi. The song is composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

ALSO READ | 'Captured Millions Of Hearts With His Divine Voice', Netizens Pay A Reverential Tribute To Mohammed Rafi

Atharaa Baras Ki Tu

Atharaa Baras Ki Tu is a popular song from Suhaag. The song features Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. The song has received 115 million views on YouTube. Mohammed Rafi has collaborated with Lata Mangeshkar for Atharaa Baras Ki Tu. The song is penned by Anand Bakshi and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

O Sheronwali

O Sheronwali is another beautiful song from the 1979 movie Suhaag. The song is sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. The melodious voice of both the singers in the song is loved by the audience. O Sheronwali has received 11 million views on YouTube.

Zindagi To Bewafa Hai

Zindagi To Bewafa Hai is an emotional song from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar that is sung by Mohammed Rafi. The song features Rakhee Gulzar, Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1978. Not only the film was a hit but also the songs from the film were majorly loved by the audience.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.