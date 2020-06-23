When Amitabh Bachchan Failed In A Film Contest; Read Full Story

Amitabh Bachchan has successfully done more than 50 years in Indian Cinema. He has been a part of several iconic films throughout his career. However, few of his fans are not aware of his route towards becoming a megastar. Amitabh Bachchan had once even failed at one of the film contests. Read on to know more details about this story

When Amitabh Bachchan failed in a film contest

Reportedly, Bachchan, while filming for his popular tv show, Kaun Banega Crorepati recalled one of his failures experiences while shooting the TV show. Amitabh Bachchan was stunned during the filming when he was reminded about Saat Hindustani. The movie marked Amitabh Bachchan's entry into Bollywood. The film got released in 1969.

According to some reports, Amitabh Bachchan shared that while he was working in Kolkata, he saw an advertisement in a newspaper that showcased an opportunity for winners of the contest to work with some of the prominent personalities in the film industry. The actor shared that he thought the advertisement offered a very good opportunity and applied for the contest. However, Amitabh Bachchan recalled about not getting any response.

Amitabh Bachchan later carved a niche for himself in the industry and he went on to star in several successful movies in the next decade. Considered to be Shahenshah of Hindi Cinema, he is known for his collaborations with some of the most prominent actors, directors, filmmakers, and producers. He has delivered several memorable performances in many movies like Suhaag, Don, Dostana, Sholay, Zanjeer, Anand, Deewar and many others.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. The flick also features Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. The actor has several upcoming projects including Brahmastra, Butterfly, Jhund, and Uyarndha Manithan. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji, Butterfly is helmed by Ramesh Arvind. Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund remains one of the highly anticipated films as the actor will be collaborating with the popular Sairat director, Nagraj Manjule. The movie is currently under the filming stage. Amitabh Bachchan will be playing his famous character name, Vijay in Jhund.

