Amitabh Bachchan's Popular Movies With Waheeda Rehman Will Take You Back In Time

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in multiple films and have left the audience inspired. Amitabh Bachchan's movies include Mohabbatein, Sholay, Wazir, AKS, Badla, Don, Coolie, Mard, and many more. Bachchan, over the course of his career, has worked with several talented stars, Waheeda Rehman being one of them. Listed below are some of Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Waheeda Rehman.

READ:Amitabh Bachchan, Paul McCartney And Other Celebs Who Are Ambidextrous

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Waheeda Rehman

READ:Amitabh Bachchan-Mohanlal Film 'Kandahar' Was Based On Real-life Incident; Read Trivia

Adalat

This is the 1976 film of Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman. The film follows the life of Dharma who leaves his village and moves to Mumbai to lead a better life. However, things take an ugly turn when the police suspect his connection in a criminal case and arrest him. The film directed by Narendra Bedi has an IMDb rating of 6.5.

Trishul

Trishul is a 1978 action film directed by Yash Chopra. The movie stars Waheeda Rehman, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. All four actors have a compelling role throughout the film. The story revolves around a business tycoon Raj Kumar, who abandons his first wife. Years later, her two sons come to avenge her and seek justice.

READ:Amitabh Bachchan's Mystery Movies To Watch On A Lazy Lockdown Day

Reshma Aur Shera

Directed by Sunil Dutt, Reshma Aur Shera hit the screens in 1971. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Dutt, and Waheeda Rehman. The plot revolves around Reshma and Shera who fall in love despite their family's feud with each other. When Shera's brother kills Reshma's family, Shera decides to kill him. Bachchan plays the brother, named Chotu, whereas Waheeda Rehman plays the role of Reshma.

Namak Halaal

This is the 1982 film that follows the life of Arjun, a naive youngster who gets a job in a hotel owned by Raja and serves him loyally. Later when he learns about a plot set up to kill Raja, he decides to save him from harm at any cost. The film directed by Prakash Mehra has an IMDb rating of 7.3.

Coolie

Manmohan Desai directed Amitabh Bachchan as Iqbal Aslam in the 1983 film, Coolie. The film follows the life of a young boy who gets separated from his parents due to a flood and becomes a coolie at Mumbai railway station. He gets in conflict with a big businessman for the rights of his people.

The movie also stars, Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Kader Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Suresh Oberoi, and Puneet Issar. The action film written by Kader Khan received positive reviews from the audiences and was a blockbuster at the box office. Amitabh even received a fatal injury in a fight scene with Puneet due to a miscalculated jump.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.