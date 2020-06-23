Amitabh Bachchan Posts A New Picture Celebrating Jagannath Rath Yatra

Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a new picture on his Instagram profile. The picture features a collage of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and younger sister Devi Subhadra with an aerial visual of Jagannath Rath Yatra from Puri. The superstar also explained the meaning of the word Jagannath is his caption. Check out the post:

Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture that features the visual of Jagannath Rath Yatra from Puri, Orissa. Today marks the start of the auspicious journey of the three gods to their Masi's house ( Gundicha Temple). This is a big festival for Hindus all around the world and is celebrated every year on a specific date, which falls on June 23 this year.

Amitabh Bachchan explains the word 'Jagannath'

The actor, apart from posting the picture, also explained to his followers what the word 'Jagannath' meant. He wrote in his caption about how the English word 'juggernaut' deemed its significance from the festival. He wrote - June 23 Jagannath Rath Yatra .. because of the vastness of the Festival the English word ‘juggernaut’ meaning huge powerful and overwhelming, was derived from it .. the origin of the word came from here JAGANNATH and the incredible temple in Puri Orissa

Many of the actor's fans and followers rejoiced over the picture he posted. Many people praised Lord Jagannath in the comments as well. Check out fan reactions:

Picture Credit: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan also posted another snap of an artwork which featured him and his wife Jaya Bachchan. The artwork is from the movie Mili. In the caption, the veteran actor recalled how this was his first scene where the actor was supposed to act drunk. Amitabh also mentioned how this scene was his first drunk scene, way before films like Satte pe Satta, Hum or Shakti.

In terms of his recent work, Amitabh Bachchan's new movie Gulabo Sitabo features him with Ayushmann Khurana. It recently got released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie was well-received by both the audiences and the critics. The entire movie is based on the characters Mirza Nawab, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and Baankey Rastogi, played by Ayushmann Khurana. Both Mirza and Baankey want to take over an old mansion and the movie features many twists and complications.

Promo Pic Credit: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

