Amitabh Bachchan's Movies With Anupam Kher That You Can Watch On Loop

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has made a huge contribution to the entertainment industry with his various blockbuster films. On the other hand, actor Anupam Kher has also been entertaining his fans with his comic timings and witty characters. The duo was seen together in several Bollywood movies and it was a delight for their fans to watch them together on the silver screen.

While Amitabh Bachchan would play the lead role in his films, actor Anupam Kher would be seen in a key role, without whom the movie would have been incomplete. Here's a list of Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher's movies that will keep you entertained throughout.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher's entertaining Bollywood movies together

Veer Zaara

Directed by Yash Chopra, the film Veer Zaara stars actors Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini and Anupam Kher were seen in pivotal roles in the film. Veer Zaara is a story about an Indian pilot who falls in love with a Pakistani girl but consequences land him in jail. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Veer's uncle in the film while Anupam Kher was seen as a lawyer who fights against Veer.

Aaj Ka Arjun

Another popular Bollywood movie for which Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher came together was the film Aaj Ka Arjun. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. Aaj Ka Arjun is a story about a villager who fights a landlord of his village to save his nephew from the cunning man. Anupam Kher was seen as a police officer in the film.

Insaniyat

Insaniyat is another popular Bollywood movie with a multiple star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Raveena Tandon, Jaya Prada, Chunky Pandey, Vinod Mehra, Nutan, Anupam Kher, Prem Chopra, Alok Nath and Aftab Shivdasani. The film is about an honest police officer who crosses all odds to save his city from terrorist. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of an honest police officer. Anupam Kher was seen as an underworld don, an antagonist in the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starred Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The action comedy film's plot is about two police officers who are framed for committing various crimes, but the knots are untied when they realise that their lookalikes have been committing these crimes. Anupam Kher was seen as a senior police officer in the film.

God Tussi Great Ho

Although the film God Tussi Great Ho performed poorly at the box office, it managed to keeps fans engaged towards the end of the movie. Starring Salman Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, God Tussi Great Ho follows the life of a man who keeps blaming God for the events that happen in his life. However, when God grants him special powers, he thinks he can make the world a happy place, only to realise not everything is a cakewalk

