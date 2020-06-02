Adele 'stands In Solidarity' Over George Floyd's Death; Ask Fans To Be 'focused'

African American man George Floyd’s alleged ‘murder’ has triggered reactions from many Hollywood celebrities and now, singer Adele has finally broken her silence over the issue. Talking to her Instagram handle to speak about ‘systematic racism, police violence and inequality’, the singer shared a picture of George Floyd with a heartfelt note. Take a look at the picture shared:

In the note shared, the singer mentioned that the protests and marches for justice are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. Adding to the same, the singer asked her fans to be ‘righteously angered but be focused’. The singer also mentioned that racism prevails everywhere and this is not only about America.

Also Read | Adele's Brand Value And Massive Net Worth Has Spiked Since Her Stunning Makeover; Details

Here is what the singer wrote:

"George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t. Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning! It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice ♥️"

Also Read | Adele 'embarrassed' About The New-found Attention Over Her Whopping 7 Stone Weight Loss?

George Floyd's death

George Floyd died in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police office knelt his knee on the right side of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds (according to the criminal complaint filed against the officer). Reportedly, the police officers took the action after Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a market. As per recent developments in the investigation of the 'alleged murder' of George Floyd, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded that Floyd died from a cardiac arrest while being restrained with "neck compression".

Also Read | Sarah Paulson Replies On Being Compared To Adele After The Singer's Weight Transformation

Hollywood is enraged

Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis and Anne Hathaway expressed their disappointment with police brutality resulting in the murder of African American man George Floyd, Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram handle to express her views about the situation.

The reality show star, Khloe Kardashian, in her public note, mentioned that she is ‘angry, heartbroken and disgusted’ over the murder of George Floyd and mentioned that she will use her ‘privilege to fight for George’. Recently, Lupita Nyong'o took to her Twitter handle to speak about the cultural movement she would like to see, after the 'racist' attack on George Floyd. Lupita Nyong'o shared a series of pictures, which speaks about the 'racism' of white against the black.

The debate of whether one rightfully identifies as a "racist" is a tiresome one of zero sum gains. I’m moved by the efforts of my white friend, @JobyEarle to participate in deep, meaningful & lasting change. #WhiteAllyChallenge anyone? That's a cultural movement I'd like to see! pic.twitter.com/APEeRuCaTy — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) May 28, 2020

Also Read | Adele 'embarrassed' About The New-found Attention Over Her Whopping 7 Stone Weight Loss?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.