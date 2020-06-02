Mani Ratnam's Film 'Pallavi Anu Pallavi' Is His Only Kannada Film Till Date

Mani Ratnam is a director who predominantly works in the South film industry. Mani Ratnam made his directorial debut with the movie Pallavi Anu Pallavi. This movie surprisingly is the only Kannada film he has ever directed. Read ahead to know what the film Pallavi Anu Pallavi is all about.

All you need to know about Mani Ratnam's film Pallavi Anu Pallavi

The film Pallavi Anu Pallavi released in the year 1983. The directorial debut film of Mani Ratnam stars actors Anil Kapoor, Lakshmi and Kiran Vairale portraying the lead roles.The soundtrack of the film was given by Illaiyaraaja and it is considered as one of his greatest works. Mani Ratnam, who had written the script of the film, accepted that they underwent a financial crisis while shooting for the film and this caused the film to delay.

Pallavi Anu Pallavi also marked Anil Kapoor's debut in Kannada film. He was seen as the lead of the film who falls in love with a girl called Madhu but is attracted to an older woman, separated from her husband. As the plot builds, he finds himself in a fix, stuck between love, attraction and societal pressure. The film was later dubbed in Telugu with the same title and in Tamil as Priya Oh Priya.

Critical appreciation & Awards

The film Pallavi Anu Pallavi earned huge critical acclaim. Mani Ratnam won the Best Screenplay award at the Karnataka State Film Award. The film also won awards for the cinematography as well as the best dialogues. The film released in January 1983 got a moderate opening at the box office. Later, the film performed well in bigger cities, but suffered losses in smaller towns and villages.

Soundtrack of Pallavi Anu Pallavi

Illaiyaraaja was one of the most popular music composers of that time. Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja met through a common friend and that is when Mani Ratnam told the latter that he was making a Kannada film. However, Mani Ratnam was running low on budget and yet Illayiraaja decided to work for him at one-fourth or one-fifth of the amount he was getting from elsewhere. After the songs from Pallavi Anu Pallavi turned out to be huge hits, the two collaborated for many other films.

