Amitabh Bachchan Pens Thoughtful Poem On Living In A ‘clean Bubble’, See Post

Amitabh Bachchan, who is often known to entice his fans by penning down his thoughts on social media or his blogs, recently shared a thoughtful poem on his Instagram handle. The megastar wrote about living in a 'clean bubble' in the poem. By the looks of it, the actor has left it to his fans to decode the meaning behind his post.

Also Read: Amar Singh’s Demise: Amitabh Bachchan Posts Wordless Pic With Head Bowed Down

Amitabh Bachchan shares a gripping poem

Talking about the post, Big B shared a picture wherein a small silhouette of him draped in white clothes can be seen inside a huge transparent bubble. The bubble seems to be atop a piece of uprooted ground which is surrounded by the sky. One can also see a tree along with a house inside the bubble. The Gulabo Sitabo actor then, speaks about traveling and residing in a clean bubble in his poem. He further writes about building a small hut and lighting a lamp on a dark night. Presumably, the Namak Halal actor is talking about filling oneself with positivity during these stressful times. Take a look at the thought-provoking post of the actor.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gives Strong Response To Fan Who Had 'lost Respect' For Him; Read Details

Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus

Recently, the megastar brought a sigh of relief for all his fans as he took to his social media to share that he has been tested negative for coronavirus and has been discharged from the hospital. The Sholay actor further informed his fans that he has been kept in solitary quarantine at his home. The actor furthermore thanked all his fans for their prayers during this phase. Take a look at his tweet.

Also Read: Bachchan Fan Club Makes An Interesting Observation As Big B Recovers From COVID-19

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Earlier, On July 23, 2020, the Paa actor dismissed reports that he had tested negative for coronavirus and called the piece of news "an incorrigible lie". The 77-year-old actor, who along with his actor-son Abhishek, was admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital on July 11, was quick to rubbish stories that started swirling on social media. The reports started emerging as the Bollywood veteran and Abhishek, neared the completion of their 14-day quarantine period at the city hospital. A day after the father-son duo revealed their diagnosis, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.