Amitabh Bachchan Gives Strong Response To Fan Who Had 'lost Respect' For Him; Read Details

Amitabh Bachchan has finally been discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after he was being treated for Coronavirus. He soon took to social media to thank the Nanavati hospital staff and doctors in a video but one fan criticised this move. Amitabh Bachchan noticed this criticism and responded to her comment.

Amitabh Bachchan responds to a fan who has 'lost respect' for him

Amitabh Bachchan and his family members were battling the novel Coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were both being treated at Nanavati hospital for a long time. But recently, Sr. Bachchan tested negative for Coronavirus and has finally left the hospital to quarantine at home.

So to thank the staff and doctors of Nanavati Hospital, the Paa actor took to social media and shared a video message for all of them. Many fans loved Amitabh Bachchan’s sweet gesture but one fan openly criticised this move. She commented on this video and said that she has “lost respect” for the actor after he openly advertised the hospital on social media.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Played A Character Half His Age In The Film 'Indrajeet'; Read More Trivia

This fan wrote, “My dad was wrongly tested positive at Nanavati. We did the antibodies test at a reputed hospital after he was discharged and it showed he never had it and he is 80 years old”. She further added, “He was kept in COVID ward where none of the family could see him and discharged with bedsores which led to infection”.

This fan concluded her comment by writing, “Mr. Amitabh it is really the kind of advertisement you are doing for a hospital like that who do not care about human life and only want to make money. Sorry but totally lost respect for you”. This comment did not go unnoticed by Amitabh Bachchan. He responded to his fan with quite a detailed reply.

Also read | Watch! Unseen Video Of Amitabh Bachchan Returning Home After 'Coolie' Accident 38 Yrs Ago

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Jhanvi Ji I am truly sorry to learn of what your dear and respected father had to go through and the subsequent problems he developed. I have been in and out of hospitals from a young age and with medical conditions that have been extremely severe. There is a certain ‘Code of Conduct’ in the medical profession and I have noticed that doctors and specialists, nurses, and management all put the utmost care of the patient on hand”.

He continued and told the fan that lab tests can go wrong. Amitabh Bachchan further explained how any hospital in his “limited experience” has ever not followed a code of conduct or deliberately ill-treated a patient for commercial gain. He also clarified that he is not advertising the hospital and just wanted to thank the staff who took care of him at Nanavati.

Amitabh Bachchan concluded his response to the fan by commenting on her “lost respect” sentence. He wrote, “My respect and respectability are not going to be judged by you”. Take a look at this entire conversation here.

Image Credit: Amitabh Bachchan Facebook

Also read | "Heartning To Be Back From Hospital, Praying For Abhishek": Amitabh Bachchan

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'Raksha Bandhan' & Its 'convictions' In Latest Post; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.