Amitabh Bachchan Appeals People To Follow 21-day Lockdown, Calls It 'life-giving'

Bollywood News

The news of the 21-day lockdown of the country has inspired Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to write a few inspiring words on the current situation.

Amitabh

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, earlier on Tuesday, about the 21-day lockdown which will be implemented across the nation starting from midnight on Tuesday, many Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the PM's decision and raised the spirits of their fans and followers through social media. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also posted a few lines, penned by him, as a caption to his post on social media with an image of the country in chains and locks.

Read | Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight

The 'Shahenshah of Bollywood' wrote, '“हाथ हैं जोड़ते विनम्रता से आज हम, सुनें आदेश प्रधान का, सदा तुम और हम; ये बंदिश जो लगी है, जीवदायी बनेगी, 21 दिनों का संकल्प निश्चित Corona दफ़नाएगी " !!!" (I appeal kindly today, listen to the directions by the Head; these restrictions are life-giving, a pledge of 21 days will bury Coronavirus).

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Read | As PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown, Here are the key highlights from his address

Amitabh Bachchan also participated with all his might in the 'Janta Curfew' which was observed on Sunday, March 22, 2020. The veteran actor has been urging his fans and followers through his social media to follow the directions given by the government and medical authorities. The actor showed his gratitude for the selfless efforts of the COVID-19 task-force, including the police and the medical authorities by clapping from the terrace of his bungalow along with his family.

Have a look:

Read | Coronavirus: Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor support PM Modi's 21-day lockdown announcement

Read | Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan & others laud 'Janta Curfew', PM Modi gives quirky responses

 

 

