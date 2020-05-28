Amitabh Bachchan Played The Role Of A Cop In These Films; See List

Amitabh Bachchan is among the elite actors in Bollywood. After many years in the industry, he continues to dominate the silver screen. The actor never fails to deliver a memorable experience with his films. Throughout his long-standing career in Bollywood, he has portrayed several different roles ranging from a don to a cop.

Now, cop movies have lately become the obsession of Bollywood. With the Singham universe, the audience too seems to have a knack of watching actors playing cops on the silver screen as most of the cop movies in contemporary times have landed up being chartbusters at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan too has portrayed the role of a cop in several of his movies. From Zanjeer to Khakee, here are some of his best cop films.

Vijay Khanna - Zanjeer

The charismatic character of Vijay Khanna portrayed by the original angry young man of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most iconic characters that we have seen on the silver screens. The way Big B depicted the role of Vijay and transferred his personality and aura into the character of the inspector will always be one of the remarkable performances of his. This is, by far considered to be one of the finest performances of Amitabh.

DCP Anant Kumar - Khakee

Starring Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, Khakee is a movie about righteous cops and their sacrificial duties. The film is still among the most popular cop movies of all time. This movie is among the biggest multi-starrer films of the year and had many big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai.

Inspector Vijay - The great gambler

Initially, this movie did not do well at the box office. But more recently, it achieved the cult status. The movie is directed by Shakti Samanta and stars Amitabh Bachchan as Jay and CID inspector Vijay. Yes, the actor played a double role in this film. The movie is widely appreciated for its action and cinematography.

ACP Abhijeet Rai - Barsaat Ki Ek Raat

Directed by Shakti Samanta, this film was released in 1981 and stars Amitabh Bachchan as a high-level cop. He played the role of ACP Abhijeet Rai in the film. The Bengali version of this movie is titled Anusandhan.

JCP Dev Pratap - Dev

Dev is a 2004 drama film directed by Govind Nihalani. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor. Amitabh played the role of JCP Dev Pratap Singh in the film.

