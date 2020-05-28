Amitabh Bachchan's 'Wazir': Making Of The Popular Song, 'Atrangi Yaari'

Amitabh Bachchan's Atrangi Yaari was a huge success that grabbed massive attention from the audience. The song is penned by Gurpreet Saini and Deepak Ramola. With a run time of 3:37, the song is sung by Amitabh Bachchan and prominent actor and director, Farhan Akhtar. The music is composed by Rochak Kohli, who made his music debut in Vicky Donor with the popular song titled Pani Da Rang.

Amitabh Bachchan has sung a total of two songs for the movie. One is Khel Khel Mein and the other is Atrangi Yaari. The music video of Amitabh Bachchan's Atrangi Yaari crossed over 4 million views on YouTube and the lyrical version crossed over 2 million views on YouTube. Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar won the hearts of the millions with their duet Atrangi Yaari. Bachchan can be seen singing wholeheartedly as the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, Farhan Akhtar plays his guitar.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Atrangi Yaari': making of the song

The lyricists shared that they wanted to create something that is simple, something that the viewers will able to connect with. The brief about the music video is that it revolves around celebrating the idea of friendship. The lyricist Deepak Ramola revealed that the song is a conversation between two best buddies.

The music director, Rochak Kohli also revealed how different both the singers are. He also said that they were practising for almost three days for the song. Rochak Kohli even revealed another interesting thing about Bachchan's rehearsals. He said that Bachchan, for the first time, came to the studio at 7 in the evening and started practising at 8 and the session went on till 6AM next morning.

Wazir, the 2016 movie, marked the first collaboration between director Bejoy Nambiar and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. Along with Bachchan and Akhtar, the movie features Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and John Abraham in prominent roles. The movie produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has a run time of 104 minutes received positive reviews from the viewers. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Daanish Ali in the movie. Apart from the plot, the soundtracks of the movie received well by the viewers. Amitabh Bachchan has sung some songs for the movie.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen making a special appearance in Ghoomketu. The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. Big B has several other upcoming projects including Nagraj Manjule's Jhund.

