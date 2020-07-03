Saroj Khan Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Receiving Re 1 ‘shagun’ In Emotional Post

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am due to cardiac arrest and her last rites were performed at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. The choreographer is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned down a heartfelt tribute for the late choreographer wherein he recalled receiving a Rs 1 'shagun' from her and how she had continued working hard despite her pregnancy.

Amitabh Bachchan recalled how Saroj Khan worked despite pregnancy

Amitabh started the post penning down a quote which stated, 'You rest, you rest well, you rise, you realize the hours you seek the elixir, you devour, you get to connect and you be informed in this communicative world and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum.' The actor recalled the late choreographer to be a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time when he had started shooting for the movie Bandhe Haath opposite yesteryear actor Mumtaz.

The actor went on to remember how the choreographer showcased subtle grace in her movements and expressions as well as how there were intricacies in her every step. The Piku actor also recalled how the Dhak Dhak Karne Laga choreographer was pregnant during the time of the shoot but how it never deterred her from her work.

Amitabh recalls receiving shagun from Saroj Khan

The actor then went on to say how through her hard work, the choreographer attained the title of the podium title of Dance Director. He added how she gave utmost love and guidance to everyone who learned from her. The Agneepath actor wrote how the late choreographer used to bestow an artist with Re. 1 coin which was her 'shagun' when they performed well.

He also recalled how he himself became a recipient of the coin during one of his song shoots which he considered an immense achievement. The actor wrote that the Chane Ke Khet Main choreographer gave the industry rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to meaning in dance. Take a look at his emotional tribute.

