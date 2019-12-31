Amitabh Bachchan Proud To Receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan is considered to be one of the most influential actors of Indian cinema. He was recently conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Big B was filled with pride as he received the award.

ALSO READ | Thought It's A Retirement Call, But...: Amitabh Bachchan Enthralls In Phalke Award Speech

Amitabh Bachchan on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on December 29, 2019, by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The award is usually given during the annual National Film Awards. Since Amitabh Bachchan could not make it last week to the National Film Awards due to ill health, he was given the award yesterday.

Amitabh Bachchan even took to his blog to express his joy. While talking about his experience, Big B said that he has immense pride in his country and film industry.

.. I am in pride for the recognition .. I am in pride for the recognition of my profession .. I am in pride of my Country and my Film Industry ..

ALSO READ | FULL SPEECH: Amitabh Bachchan Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Dispels 'retirement' Doubts

Amitabh Bachchan even shared a few snaps from the event in his blog. There are various pictures of him receiving the award from the President of India. There are also pictures in which one can spot his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and son, Abhishek Bachchan seated in the audience and cheering for him.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's pictures from the awards ceremony here:

Ever since the news was out, Amitabh Bachchan has been overloaded with congratulatory messages from all corners of the industry. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest in cinema in India. Bollywood veteran Vinod Khanna was conferred the award last year.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Wordplay About 2019 & 2020 Not Being Very Different Is Unmissable

The President of India has also put up a picture of Amitabh Bachchan receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In the picture, one can see the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind conferring the award to Amitabh Bachchan and smiling for the camera. The caption for the same read as, “An actor par excellence, his work has entertained and inspired generations in India and across the world”.

Even Abhishek Bachchan put up a post for his father Amitabh Bachchan where he is said that he feels “proud” of his achievements. He also called Big B his “inspiration” and “hero” while doing so. Abhishek also said that he and the entire Bachchan household is extremely proud of his achievements.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Is Abhishek Bachchan’s “hero”; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.