Amitabh Bachchan Receives 'an Apt Blessing On Dussehra' As Poland Honours His Father

On the occasion of Dussehra this year, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and gave a peek into his moment of extreme pride. The actor shared a picture, which featured a board, reading, "square Harivansh Rai Bachchan / Wroclaw". Giving the context of the picture to his 23.7M Instagram followers, Big B wrote a brief caption, which read, "The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father".

The Amar Akbar Anthony actor further added, "There could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family , for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India". Concluding his caption, AB wrote, "JAI HIND". Scroll down to take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'apt blessing'

Within a few hours, the post received an overwhelming response on the photo-sharing platform as it managed to receive more than 250k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, actor Aahana Kumra, who shared the screen space with Amitabh for TV show Yudh, wrote, "How wonderful @amitabhbachchan sir!! Wonderful news! Happy Dusshera indeed!", along with a few rainbow and folded hands emoticons. Actors such as Usha Jadhav and Ranveer Singh also extended wishes in the comments box.

On the other hand, many of Amitabh Bachchan's followers and fans took to the comments section and flooded it with various emojis, such as red-heart and heart-eye, among many others, while extending warm wishes. A fan asserted in Hindi that there is no star like him and his father in this era. Meanwhile, another Instagram user asserted, "That is a great honor to you and your family and for us as Indians. Awesome gift on this Dushera".

A peek into Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Coming to the feed of the 77-year-old actor's social media handle, it is flooded with numerous pictures, which gives glimpses of AB's life. Most of his recent posts are from the sets of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Apart from this, he has often extended wishes to his fans and followers on various festive occasions. His most recent post is a throwback picture, featuring actor Katrina Kaif in a bridal avatar.

