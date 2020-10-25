Amitabh Bachchan's Rare Pictures With Bollywood Stars Before They Became Famous

The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated its 78th birthday on October 11, 2020. As the actor turned a year older, here are some rare photos of him with other B-town celebrities. From Hrithik Roshan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here are a few pictures of them sharing the frame with Big B, long before they were famous. Take a look at the rare pictures below:

Bollywood stars with Amitabh Bachchan before they were famous

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan, who loves to share pictures from his collection, surprised his fans when he posted a 'then and now' photo of himself with a then-toddler Ranbir Kapoor. The picture was from the sets of the film Ajooba. Amitabh shared this photo while thinking out loud about working with Ranbir Kapoor in their upcoming fantasy movie Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

In May 2019, he posted another picture with Kareena Kapoor from the sets of 1983 released Pukar. The movie also featured Zeenat Aman, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor and Tina Munim. In the picture, one can be seen Kareena Kapoor being crying while holding her knee. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, Guess who..? That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of PUKAR shooting in Goa .. had come with Dad Randhir .. hurt her foot .. and yours truly putting medication and taping it !!” (sic).

Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan

those were the days .. never before a concert at Wembley Stadium from India .. and on my insistence took Salman and Aamir for their first one .. https://t.co/YBoAKNP6Ht — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 5, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan took his followers on a nostalgia trip as he retweeted a rare photo shared by a fan on the Twitter handle. The picture features Bachchan along with late actor Sridevi, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the same frame. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, the actor said, “MY concert at Wembley Stadium .. first ever by Indian .. I took Sridevi, Aamir and SALMAN for their first concert .. 70,000 people .. historic !! This is the Wembley Stadium before it was rebuilt and altered .. you see the altered now often on Premier League Football..” (sic).

Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan

A few years back, Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and shared his fan moment with Amitabh Bachchan. In the picture, one can see Hrithik as a kid sitting beside Amitabh. Along with the picture, Hrithik Roshan also wrote, “my fan moment as a kid!" (sic).

Amitabh Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor

Big B enjoys going through old pictures, and he often surprises fans with some rare and unseen photos. A few years back, a fan surprised him by sharing a black and white photo of the megastar posing with kids. Sharing the image, the fan said that while she could recognise Shweta Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor, the girl he was carrying was unrecognisable. "Who are you holding Bachchan Ji?", she asked.

