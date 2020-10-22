Amitabh Bachchan Posts 'worried' Pic, Asks If Doctors Have Found 'bone Of Contention'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Instagram to add a monochrome picture of himself. With his picture, he also added a fun caption about how doctors had found a 'new bone' in the throat. Take a look at the actor's post and see what he meant by his fun caption.

Amitabh Bachchan's new post

In the post, fans can spot a black and white picture of the actor and pressing a hand to his forehead, looking a tad worried. He is seen sporting his iconic glasses. The picture has a green tint to it and looks quite wonderful.

Amitabh Bachchan also added a fun and cryptic caption with his post. He mentioned that he had read today that doctors had found a new bone in humans throat. He then added the question - 'is that a bone of contention?'. He finally wrote - 'Bolti Band' and added a tongue-out emoji.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Some fans added that the post was very cool and other fans just left heart or smiling face emojis in the caption. Take a look at the comments the post garnered:

Pic Credit: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan's photos

Amitabh Bachchan is very active on his Instagram and keeps uploading artistic pictures of himself. In one of his last posts, fans could spot a collage picture of the actor. He also added a fun poem with his post. Many fans commented that Amitabh's post was very 'cool'. Take a look:

In another post, the actor added his best wishes for Navratri to all his fans. He wrote in Hindi - 'Many good wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Navratri today. May Goddess Mother keep her grace on all of you. May you always receive happiness, peace, prosperity, health, success, and love, and this is my goddess's steps'. Many fans responded to the actor with best wishes from their side as well. Take a look at his post:

In terms of his work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. It cast Farrukh Jaffar as Fatima Begum, Amitabh Bachchan as Chunnan "Mirza" Nawab and Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey Rastogi. The film was loved by fans and critics.

Promo Pic Credit: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

