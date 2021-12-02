Abhishek Bachchan has startled the audience with his intense contract killer avatar for the upcoming film Bob Biswas. The film, which comes as a spinoff to Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller, Kahaani, chronicles the spine chilling tale of the cold-blooded murderer, who leads a dual life. Abhishek Bachchan has taken the reigns from Saswata Chatterjee, the earlier antagonist in Vidya Balan's thriller, and will be seen embroiled in the dark alleys of crime while trying to be an ideal family man.

Ahead of the much-anticipated release, Amitabh Bachchan praised his son in a unique way by reciting a poem, where he called the latter "My pride, my son, my inheritor". Taking to his Twitter handle, he uploaded the monochrome video, coupled with a quote by Amitabh’s father & poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek ahead of Bob Biswas release

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, December 2, the superstar uploaded the 3-minute clip, where his intense dialogues perfectly narrate the inner turmoil of Bob Biswas. His caption in Hindi loosely translates to “My sons will not become my inheritors just because we share the same surname. They will be called my sons because they will establish their legacy - Harivansh Rai Bachchan.....My pride, my son, my inheritor Video Poem Courtesy: EF P. Ahuja." Take a look.

T 4114 - "मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ।

जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे, वो मेरे बेटे होंगे ।"



~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन



मेरा बेटा, मेरा उत्तराधिकारी .. My pride, my son , my inheritor 🤗



Video Poem Courtesy : EF P. Ahuja pic.twitter.com/y4drhSQ2f8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2021

Bachchan Jr was quick enough to respond to this dedication and posted a tweet quoting lines from his grandfather's poem Agneepath, which were also a part of Big B's film Agneepath. His caption in Hindi read,"Bas, ab aur kya chahiye? (What else do I need now?).”.

More about Bob Biswas

Diya Annapurna Ghosh is directing the film, which also stars Chitrangada Singh, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora and others in pivotal roles. In a statement, Diya mentioned that she's grateful to Bachchan, Chitrangada and the entire cast of the film, who shaped the project into reality. "I have had the most fantastic experience designing ‘Bob Biswas’, a crime-drama that has a love story in its essence." Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Boundscript, the film is slated for a release on December 3 via ZEE5.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SRBACHCHAN/ INSTAGRAM/ @BOBBISWASPOSTER)