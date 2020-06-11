Amitabh Bachchan shares a post of gratitude for domestic help amid COVID-19

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been regularly sharing updates about his well-being and what he has been up to during his quarantine period at home. The actor who spreads positivity with his motivational posts recently shared an intriguing post on social media. The actor described the work done by the helping hands at home which is now being done by the people themselves. The Badla actor even praised the helpers for their hard work which earlier went unnoticed and unappreciated by the people.

Amitabh Bachchan praised helpers and called them 'hard-working'

Amitabh shared the thought-provoking post on his Twitter handle and wrote about the people who earlier used be dependent on their helping staff and are now doing that same work themselves. The great actor even appreciated the hard work done by the domestic help which earlier went unnoticed.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Arranges For Four Flights To Take Migrants From Mumbai To UP

Read: Will Amitabh Bachchan Be The New Voice For Google Navigation In India?

T 3559 - जो काम अब तक दूसरों पे छोड़ दिया करते थे , उन कामों को अब ख़ुद करके पता चल रहा है की , दूसरे कितना काम करते थे । 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 10, 2020

Sometime back, the Pink actor who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo on the digital platform, shared a tongue twister with fans while also announcing that the film will be available for people soon. He also nominated actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, amongst others, to take up the tongue twister challenge. He posted a video on his official Instagram handle, where he could be seen trying to say out a long tongue twister about the characters Gulabo and Sitabo and how they drive each other crazy. After trying a few times, he can be seen giving up and challenging the viewers to take up the tongue twister and say it five times back to back. Towards the end, he also urged his followers to catch the world premiere of his upcoming film on Amazon Prime Video.

Amid the pandemic, the actor recently extended his hand of support to the needy as he arranged four special flights to send about 700 people to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. Sources close to Bachchan said he wanted to book a train for the migrants but the logistics did not work out. According to the reports, Bachchan made sure everything was done with utmost discretion as the star didn't want any publicity for this.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Internet Fixed At 3.45 AM; Explains What Went Wrong

Read: Fleet On Twitter: Amitabh Bachchan Asks 'What Is This?', Taapsee Pannu Shares 1st Thought

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.