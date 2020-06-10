Fleet On Twitter: Amitabh Bachchan Asks 'What Is This?', Taapsee Pannu Shares 1st Thought

Twitter India has launched a test run of its new feature called Fleets, exclusively for smartphone users. The micro-blogging site has joined the likes of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp wherein users can upload "stories" that vanish after 24 hours. As per his latest tweet, it seems as though Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been having a tough time figuring out the new feature that has been introduced by the social media giant.

Have a look:

T 3559 - OKaaayyyyy .. so FLEET .. what is this .. and can you educate me Twitter so I can start using it ..

Mt Ef Barun just told me and gave me a link but .. then ðŸ¤”ðŸ˜— — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 10, 2020

On the other hand, Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu has 'fleeted' her fleeting thought about the new feature claiming that it has added another social media option which celebrities will have to maintain from now on.

Twitter in India is testing out a new way to have a conversation about 'fleeting thoughts'-- Fleets-- on the micro-blogging site. They disappear after 24 hours and do not have the options of likes, retweets or comments. India is the third market globally after Brazil and Italy where Twitter has launched this feature to test.

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

Explaining Fleets in a series of tweets, product lead at Twitter, Kayvon Beykpour, said, "People often tell us that they don't feel comfortable Tweeting because Tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative (how many Likes & Retweets will this get!?)."

"We've been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter," Beykpour added.

Fleets are a way to share fleeting thoughts. Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and don’t get Retweets, Likes, or public replies-- people can only react to your Fleets with DMs. Instead of showing up in people’s timelines, Fleets are viewed by tapping on your avatar. pic.twitter.com/sWwsExRLcJ — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) March 4, 2020

How to use Twitter Fleets

Users in India can update and view Twitter Fleets only via the phone app but not the Web browser. If you have access to Fleets, you can find the feature at the top of the home screen of the app. To update a Fleet, click on the small icon with the '+' sign.

Twitter Fleets are unlike regular tweets, therefore are less accessible and won't circulate on Twitter Moments and cannot be embedded. Users can view Fleets of other users even if they aren't following them by going to their profile. Users can also view who all have seen their Fleets.

