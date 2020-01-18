The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Amitabh Bachchan Returns From Ritu Nanda's Chautha In Time For Father's Death Anniversary

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "returning from the ‘chautha’ for our ‘samdhi’ my in-law; & at midnight a few moments from now shall be Babu Ji's death anniversary."

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda breathed her last on January 14 and her ashes were immersed in Ganga river by her son Nikhil Nanda and Bachchan family. Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his niece Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya to Haridwar. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to write that they are back in Mumbai after Ritu Nanda's 'chautha' and within moments "shall be the 18th of January - the death Anniversary of Babu ji." For those unaware, Big B was very close to his father who passed away in 2003 at the age of 96 after prolonged illness.

Meanwhile, Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta, took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt post mourning the demise of his mother. He wrote, "I still can't believe she is not with us anymore as I can feel her around. A woman of substance, a spirited and humble soul, she had only love and warmth to offer. She gave us the courage, made us dream, taught us to live with values and spread hope. She leaves behind millions touched lives and smiles."

Nikhil Nanda concluded by saying: "In my journey, she made me who I am. You meant the world to me, mom." Singer Pankaj Udhas expressed his condolences after reading Nikhil's tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar express condolences over Bapu Nadkarni's demise

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media handle to pen a powerful eulogy for Ritu Nanda. He called her an 'ideal friend' and an 'ideal mother-in-law' to Shweta Bachchan. The actor who attended the funeral in Delhi, later also wrote: "The rites are over.. to ashes they have been reduced.. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close-knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down, hold hands, hold.. ..and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in."

Amitabh Bachchan is 'touched' as Poland pays tribute to his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan remembers grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birthday

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
THACKERAY DISTANCES FROM RAUT
MAHILA CONGRESS TARGETS UP CM
LT GEN SAINI SET TO BE
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
US OPENLY SNUBS PAK
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI