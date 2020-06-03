Amitabh Bachchan Shares Story Behind Wedding With Jaya Bachchan On 47th Anniversary

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot with Jaya Bachchan on June 3, 1973. In celebration of 47 years of their togetherness, the megastar took to his social media to share a series of pictures from their wedding. Along with the pictures, he also revealed the story behind their wedding in the caption.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 47 years of marriage

In the caption, Amitabh Bachchan narrated a small incident of his marriage. Amitabh Bachchan had made travel plans to go to London if his film Zanjeer turned out to be a success. Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan asked him who is going to London with him. Amitabh Bachchan told him the names of his friends which also included Jaya Bachchan. His father then told Bachchan that he must marry her before they go or they should cancel the trip. He concluded the story saying, "So .. I obeyed .. !!". [sic]

Earlier in his blog, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed the story behind his marriage with Jaya Bachchan. He wrote that their marriage was a private affair and there was nothing about it that was exaggerated. When he agreed to Harivansh Rai Bachchan's condition, a pandit was informed and Amitabh had to marry Jaya before their flight to London the next day.

Talking about how the wedding took place, Bachchan said that he was dressed in formal wedding attire and just stepped out to go to Malabar Hills where the wedding was supposed to take place. His driver insisted on driving him to the wedding and just then, it started raining. His neighbours then asked him to leave for the ceremony right at that moment because the rain is considered to be a good omen.

Amitabh Bachchan then got into the car and left. The wedding took place and was done in a couple of hours. The couple was proclaimed as Mr and Mrs Bachchan and went on their trip to London. He also revealed that the London trip was the first-ever trip that he and Jaya Bachchan took together.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have two kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan is married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and has a daughter with her, Aaradhya. Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, son of Ritu Nanda and grandson of Raj Kapoor, and they share two kids together, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.

