Amitabh Bachchan Pens 'Nirjala Ekadashi' Mantra While Sharing A Photo Of Lord Vishnu

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo on his social media handle on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. Amitabh Bachchan also penned a mantra, which is usually chanted while pouring water to the sun on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. The Nirjala Ekadashi is observed across India today, that is June 2.

On Tuesday afternoon, that is June 2, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo featuring Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Laxmi. The idols of the God and Goddess are seen dressed in beautiful blue clothes while a garland of red and white flowers are decorated around them.

A few fruits such as coconut, watermelon, banana and mango are kept in front of them as offerings along with a few flowers. Instagramming the photo, his caption was written in Hindi which read a mantra, 'Om Bhagwate Vasudevai / Om Shivaaye Namah'

Apart from this, recently, the Pink actor shared a poem written by his father late Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his social media handles. The poem threw light on how people should not give up on difficult situations so easily. In the caption, he explained that no matter how big the problem or situation is, one should be determined to battle it.

Further, describing the poetic uplifting words of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the actor wrote that his father tried to explain that no matter even if the night is dark & deep, one can always bring a ray of light through his deeds. He also wrote that when a dream home once built with love and tender care gets destroyed, one must not lose hope and start all over again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in sci-fi film Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's directorial film Gulabo Sitabo. The Sholay actor will share the screen space with Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund, which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

