Amitabh Bachchan Shares Post On Climate Change, Urges Fans To Protect 'Mother Nature'

Just a few days ahead of World Environment Day, Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan urged fans to show their support in conserving the environment. The veteran actor shared a post on social media while trying to spread awareness among people regarding climate conservation. He also asked people to further create awareness in their community, families, and many more.

Amitabh Bachchan urges fans to work towards environment conservation

The Bunty Aur Babli actor shared a post and urged fans and followers to do their bit to protect the “mother nature” amid such hours of crisis. In the post, the actor expressed his wish for the planet Earth where he pledged to be a climate-conscious person and create awareness about the same within families and communities. The actor, at last, asked his fans to be a “climate warrior” and start doing their bit because every minute counts.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Inspirational Poem By Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan': Making Of The Song 'Vashmalle'

T 3549 - Climate Change is upon us, is real.

Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature .. On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior@bhumipednekar — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2020

Earlier, apart from the megastar, a staunch environmentalist and wildlife supporter, Dia Mirza had also shared a video on Twitter handle where she advocated people regarding afforestation. The actress further explained the importance of a tree to humankind and wrote that each year a mature tree cleans the air by absorbing 22 kg of carbon dioxide and release oxygen in exchange. She further asked people to step up and show their support for nature and the environment by doing their bit on World Environment Day.

Sometime back, Amitabh who is quite active on social media these days, shared a video on social media which spoke about the plight of transgenders. He shared the video and urged people to contribute for them, the initiative is led by the NGO Phool Versha foundation. The video disseminates information about no official statistics of millions of transgenders in India. The clip begins with the narrator saying, "I beg you, To consider us as humans. Weeks have passed but no one hears the sobs....." It further says, "No one came forward to show their humanity towards us. You shed tears for laborers, for doctors... Was I so ill-fated, for whom no one wondered? I also feel hungry, Death scares us... And I continue to beg you. TO consider us humans too." As a result, they aren't getting enough food supplies and aid during the pandemic."

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Heart-wrenching Video Showing Plight Of Transgenders Amid COVID-19

Read: Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj' & Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' To Be The First Films To Resume Shooting

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.