Amitabh Bachchan Says 'everything Is About Status' Today; Recalls The Era Of 'quiet Love'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage picture of himself, set in different filters and also penned a poignant quote. In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about how 'the world' was in the times of 'quiet love'. Take a look at the post shared:

The actor added that 'everything today is about status' and it goes 'on the internet like a rule'. Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: ‘We are a democracy, there will never be a consensus.’ Earlier in July, Amitabh and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after they contracted the COVID-19 infection. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya too were admitted. Amitabh’s wife and daughter, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital, while Abhishek still fights the novel Coronavirus.

Amitabh's recent release Gulabo Sitabo

Starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo was released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020.

Amitabh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra.

