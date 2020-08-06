Beirut Blast: Trump Reiterates Blast Might Have Been An Attack, Says 'Nobody Knows Yet'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, August 5 once again said that the massive blasts that shattered the Lebanese capital of Beirut might not have been an accident. Trump was earlier slammed for his 'terrible attack' remark but continues to insist that "they don’t really know what it is".

On Tuesday, the US President called the explosion a “terrible attack” and added that American generals had told him it was likely caused by a bomb. US Defence Secretary Mark Esper contradicted the President on Wednesday saying most people believe that the explosion “was an accident, as reported.”

As per the reports, the Lebanese government has ordered for house arrest of several port officials in connection with the deadly blast that killed at least 113 people and injured more than 4,000. According to the reports, the investigators probing the massive explosion that ravaged Beirut are focused on possible negligence in the storage of tons of ammonium nitrate at a warehouse near the port.

READ: Negligence Probed In Deadly Beirut Blast Amid Public Anger

READ: Russia Flies Aid Supplies And Specialists To Beirut

Severe damages in Beirut

Meanwhile, Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud on Wednesday, August 5 said the damages from the huge explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital a day before could be worth more than previously estimated and amount to as high as $15 billion.

According to the reports, the authorities had earlier announced that the estimated amount of damage from the explosion could be around $3-5 billion.

Half of the city’s buildings have been severely damaged and hospitals are overwhelmed because of the soaring number of blast’s victims. Lebanon has received humanitarian assistance from various countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, and Greece.

Health Minister’s adviser Reda Al Moussawi is reported to have informed that authorities are also waiting for aid from other countries and the list includes Russia, the UAE, and the UK. Moussawi said that Greece has sent a medical team with the health equipment to help treat those injured.

(With agency inputs)

READ: Beirut Blast: Australia Pledges $1.4 Million In Humanitarian Assistance To Lebanon

READ: Beirut Blast Death Toll Reaches 113; Nearly 4,000 Injured And 300,000 Displaced