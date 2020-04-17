Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans As His Blog Clocks 12 Years, Says 'how Could You Tolerate'

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is not just a great actor but a profound writer has completed 12 years of his blog on April 17. The actor, who never missed out a single day penning his thoughts on his blog, shared his happiness with the people on his Twitter handle.

Amitabh Bachchan's blog clocks 12 years

Amitabh who was always an avid reader and writer who never missed speaking and writing his thoughts which motivated and inspired people to read. Today as his blog clocked 12 years, the Bollywood’s Shehenshah shared his excitement about the same on his social media with some of his funny faces monochrome pictures. In one of the snaps, he can be seen donning his black spectacles and making a shocked face while in the second he can be seen posing with swag.

T 3504 - 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. !

Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you ..❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/S7IHHLb9tr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

Thanking all his fans, friends and followers who inspired him to write, Amitabh wrote "12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began the first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs, that's four thousand four hundred and twenty-four days of writing my Blog .. every day, without missing out a single day ..! Thank you for my Ef .. love and because of you."

Not just this, the actor even shared his happiness on the blog where he thanked his fans and was shocked to see how people could “tolerate this Blog for 12 years” He wrote, “It is simply unbelievable .. I mean not for me, but you .. how could you tolerate this Blog for 12 years.” Adding he wrote, “ but truly without all of you .. it would never have been possible ...”

Amitabh Bachchan gets creative amid lockdown

Amid the lockdown, Amitabh is keeping himself entertained by creating some funny and expressive emoticons. The Piku actor recently posted a few pictures of his expressive emoticons. The emoticons resemble his facial features in the best way possible with his iconic beard style, hair and a pair of thick frames. The emoticons can be seen expressing surprise, shock, delight, and love, amongst other emotions.

