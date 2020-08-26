Amitabh Bachchan Says, 'The Freedom & Audacity To Break Rules Has Lessened' Amid COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan in his latest blog reveals how in his 78-years he hasn't seen such 'uniformity of discipline' and 'continuity of procedure' all over. The actor after recovering from Coronavirus resumed shooting for the twelfth season of the popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' a few days back with adequate protection amid pandemic.

Bachchan said that is it 'fear', the 'benefactor initator' that has brought the humanity on a 'singular platform' while the world battles Coronavirus pandemic. "But honestly speaking armed force discipline is rare .. if it could be implemented , there would be a marked difference in our existence. The freedom and audacity to break rules I observe has lessened .. I think I see it with fogged glasses maybe .. but I do observe .. and I do wish it is maintained .. a prayer then," Big B wrote.

Big B also highlighted that "isolation has now become the norm' because the 'social distancing' forces humans to be in such circumstances. "The precautions of cleaning, sanitising, masking, was never as prominent as it is and be now .. it has been followed diligently at all quarters .. life threatening observance, has driven the world community to a discipline that was never seen or heard before," The 'Piku' actor said.

T 3638 - Long Term Effects of Isolation

Humans are extremely social creatures, all humans need at least a small dose of contact in order to function properly.



इसी लिए Social Media - सार्वजनिक संचारमाध्यम , का महत्व 🤔 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 25, 2020

"It has begun. The chair, the atmosphere... KBC 12. Started year 2000, today year 2020. Unimaginable that the years have passed, that the show has lasted, that the nerves are back. It's a sea of limited blue on set. Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show... but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19," Bachchan wrote as he resumed shooting for KBC Season 12.

