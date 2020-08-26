Amitabh Bachchan Shares Hilarious Post About ‘Amma Jaan’, It Turns Out To Be Shopping Site

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite an avid social media user as he is frequently seen sharing his thoughts on the Internet. From explaining his take on life to interacting with his fans, the actor shares it all on social media. Recently, the superstar shared a hilarious post while praising the sales of Amazon whom he humorously referred to as “ama Jaan” in the post on Instagram. Apart from sharing, the rib-tickling post, the actor accompanied it with his smiling picture to depict his reaction after reading the post.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a quirky post

In the post, the actor tried to show a conversation between two people where the first person talks about the rise in the sales of “Ama Jaan” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The very comment made by the first person left the other confused, thinking about what “Ama Jaan.” could mean. Later, the person reveals the real name behind “Ama Jaan” which turns out to be 'Amazon.'

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gets 'back To Work'; Shoots For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' Amid Pandemic

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Details Of Ganpati Celebrations At Home, Feels Overwhelmed

Several fans of the legendary actor were quick enough to leave their comment under the post. One of the users poured in her love for Amitabh Bachchan’s smile in the picture and commented with several heart-shaped emoticons. Another user who liked the funny post wrote, “Completely slaying Amit sir.” A third user showered his blessings on the actor and prayed for his long life and well being. Another die-heart fan of the actor wrote that Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary actor and there is none like him in the entire entertainment industry.

Amitabh recently made it to the news when he revealed that he has gone back to shooting for the 12th season of the much-loved show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor took to his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of how it was to work amid the pandemic and revealed that he has dove into 'the sea of blue PPE kits'. In his caption, he also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the show and mentioned that the show completes a 'lifetime' this year.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Says 'So Pardon.. Going To Be Selfish' As He Decides What To Watch On TV

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Speaks About 'being Grateful For Small Mercies' In Recent Post

(Image credit: Abhishek Bachchan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.