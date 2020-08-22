Amitabh Bachchan shares details of Ganpati celebrations at home, feels overwhelmed

Bollywood stars are known to celebrate festivals with fanfare, with celebrities often seen house-hopping on such days, as they get invited by many at the same time. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi were subdued this year. Despite the restrictions around, Amitabh Bachchan had an overwhelming experience of welcoming Lord Ganesha at home on Saturday.

Ganesh Chaturthi at Bachchan residence

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and shared a photograph of the Lord Ganesha idol at his residence. Big B wrote that the family worshipped the Elephant God on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The megastar wrote that there was an atmosphere of happiness, peace and prosperity on the auspicious day.

He added that the Ganesh Aarti and homemade modaks were the other highlights of the festival at home. The Shahenshah star was filled with emotions about the atmosphere at home during the celebrations and added, ‘I have no other desire in life.’

Earlier, Bachchan had shared throwback photos from Ganpati darshan to convey greetings of the occasion.

Amitabh Bachchan had also been sharing gratitude posts for the Almighty when he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, during treatment and also after being discharged. Son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered now.

On the professional front, Big B was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, one of the major films to release online during the lockdown. The veteran has numerous other films ready to release. This includes Nagaraj Manjule’s Jhund, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre.

